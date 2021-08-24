Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Hong Kong shares rose on Tuesday by their most in three weeks, as investors snapped up tech and healthcare stocks following a recent sell-off, but some market participants cautioned the rebound was likely to be short-lived. ** The Hang Seng index rose 2.5% to 25,727.92, while the China Enterprises Index gained 3.2% to 9,098.68. ** The Hang Seng TECH Index surged 7.1%, rebounding from the recent sell-off triggered by deepening fears over Beijing’s regulatory tightening. The index is still down about 40% from its February peak.