Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Hong Kong stocks dropped over 2% to hit a more than nine-month low on Friday, while China shares also fell sharply on deepening concerns over the economic slowdown and Beijing’s regulatory tightening. ** Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 2.3% to 24,739.60 by lunch break, after hitting its lowest level since Nov. 2 at 24,581.6. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 2.3% to 8,707.00. ** China’s bluechip CSI300 index fell 2.4% to 4,745.23, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.7% to 3,408.15.

Article content ** China’s regulatory crackdowns continue to haunt investors, who are already worried about a slowing economy. ** Hang Seng is on course for its worst week since the height of pandemic in March, 2020. ** The Hang Seng Tech Index plunged 3.6%, a fresh low since the index’s inception. ** Chinese internet companies should innovate, assume social responsibilities and promote social values, according to a state media article on Friday. ** E-commerce giant Alibaba Group declined 2.2% to HK$ 158.6, hitting the lowest since its Hong Kong debut. ** Food-delivery giant Meituan tumbled 7.1% to a one-year low, while gaming and social-media giant Tencent edged down 0.1% to touch a 14-month low. ** Healthcare players plunged too, with the sector’s sub-index down 8.6%.