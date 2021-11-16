Hitachi Energy launches IdentiQTM digital twin for sustainable, flexible and secure power grids

Zurich, Switzerland, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zurich, Switzerland, 16 November, 2021 – Further to its press release on October 13, 2021, announcing its evolution to Hitachi Energy, the global technology and market leader in power grids today launched IdentiQ™, its digital twin1 solutions for high-voltage direct current (HVDC) and power quality solutions. IdentiQ2 will help to advance the world’s energy system to be more sustainable, flexible and secure, accelerating the transition towards a carbon-neutral future. Read More