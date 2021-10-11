Historic Increase To Food Stamp Program Starts In October

While times are a bit harder these days, it looks like millions of people will receive help with food stamps thanks to the Biden Administration.

According to reports, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), will have an increase in benefits starting this month, according to FOX LA.

“Starting in October, average benefits for food stamps will rise more than 25% above pre-pandemic levels. The increased assistance will be available indefinitely to all 42 million SNAP beneficiaries.”

This increase to food stamps happens just as the 15% increase that was initially given because of the pandemic ended on Sept. 30th.

On average, the difference of increase will be from $121-$157, “or $36 per person, per month.”

This increase was announced under The Biden Administration in August, and is the largest increase in the program’s history.

The plan will cost around 20 million but doesn’t have to receive the approval of Congress. The increase is also a revision to the USDA’s Thrifty Food Plan, “which estimates the cost to purchase groceries for a family of four and guides the way the government calculates benefits. The equation is based on the cost of food, the nutrients in food, nutrition guidance and what Americans eat.”

Roomies, what do you think of this?

