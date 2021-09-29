His Relationships With Connor, Isabella & Suri – Hollywood Life

We’ve got all the details on Tom Cruise’s relationships with his son Connor and daughters Isabella and Suri.

Tom Cruise is an iconic actor, but more importantly, he’s a father. The Top Gun star shares two adopted kids — Connor Cruise and Isabella ‘Bella’ Cruise — with his ex-wife, Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman. He also has one biological child, a daughter named Suri with his other ex-wife, Katie Holmes.

Tom lives an extremely private life, despite being a major movie star. While he may hit the occasional red carpet if he has a movie premiering, the actor is rarely photographed anywhere else, or with his kids. Though, he does have a relationship with all three. Want to know more? Learn more about Tom’s family dynamic with his son and two daughters below.

Isabella Cruise

Tom and Nicole adopted Connor and Isabella during their decade-long marriage in the ’90s. Isabella, who was born on December 22, 1992, took a page out of her father’s book by adopting a lifestyle away from the spotlight, however, she recently resurfaced on social media with a selfie on August 25, and fans went wild. The new photo came four months after she last shared a photo of her face online, so her followers were elated to see her sharing a new picture of herself.

The London-based artist owns a company with the title of her namesake, “Bella Kidman Cruise,” which sells phone cases, tote bags, and more. As far as her personal life is concerned, Bella married Max Parker, an IT consultant, in an intimate ceremony in London in September of 2015. Neither Bella’s nor Max’s parents attended, which led to speculation that she was estranged from her parents. Though, that was later proven not to be the case.

“Of course [we talk], they’re my parents. Anyone who says otherwise is full of sh-t,” Isabella told Daily Mail in March of 2016. When asked if it was hard not to have Tom walk Isabella down the aisle to give her away, Max admitted, “Yeah. It is what it is.” Isabella also has a good relationship with her mother, whose last name is included in her company’s name. And, she’s close with her brother, Connor, which is evidenced by various social media posts.

Isabella caused a slight stir in July 2021 when she and brother Conor both posted a selfie – a rare thing from these private kids – on the same day. Bella’s selfie was taken during the Euro Championship when England took on Denmark. “My face during extra time. Fingers crossed,” she captioned the shot. It clearly worked, as England prevailed. Earlier in the year, Bella posted another selfie – a black and white photo advertising prints in her shop. When Isabella shared a snap in September 2021, fans thought she looked amazing.

Connor Cruise

Just like his sister, Connor, who was born on January 17, 1995, also enjoys living a private life. Though, he was very much in the spotlight in the past. Connor briefly followed in his parents’ footsteps and starred in two films — 2008’s Seven Pounds and 2012’s Red Dawn remake. The well-accomplished DJ eventually pursued his passion for deep-sea fishing, though, and now spends a lot of time in Clearwater, Florida, as seen on his Instagram page. Connor is very close with his sister, which was further proven by a cute throwback photo he shared in August 2019.

Connor appears to be quite close with his dad, too, as the two were most recently spotted together in October 2019. The father and son bonded over the actor’s love for helicopters, according to People — which reported that Tom took Connor on a chopper in London to show him “some aviation basics.” In 2012, Connor tweeted a black and white baby photo of himself, along with Isabella, in the arms of Tom.

Conor had a busy 2021. While on a fishing trip in Costa Rica in February, Conor showed off a catch that was almost bigger than him. “Yellowfin were chewing today,” he captioned the shot. He became an “influencer” in March of that year, launching the @conorsmeatshack IG account with his friend, Kim Joyce. The BBQ-themed account featured Conor’s love of grilling, and the man knows his way around a “rolled cap of ribeye and some lobstah tails,” as he put it. When the summer months rolled around, Connor decided to shave off his hair. “New face, who dis?” he captioned a June 8 IG story. While on an August fishing trip with friends, Conor showed off his catch – a massive fish he hauled in from the ocean. Overall, Conor is enjoying a life of fishing, grilling, and living in the great outdoors.

Suri Cruise

Following his 2001 divorce from Nicole, Tom went on to marry Katie Holmes in 2006. They welcomed their only biological child, a daughter named Suri, that same year on April 18. Suri made her magazine debut on the October 2006 cover of Vanity Fair with her then-married parents. The accompanying photoshoot showed the family smiling while cuddled up together. Unfortunately, the trio didn’t have a happily ever after. Tom and Katie eventually divorced in 2012, and the actor has rarely been seen out with his daughter since the split. Believe it or not, one of their last photographs together was at Disneyland on January 25, 2012.

Tom’s relationship with Suri is a tumultuous one, multiple sources have expressed to HollywoodLife. “As challenging as things have become for him and his daughter, he still loves her,” an insider told us in April 2019. “Tom never intended to be estranged from his daughter when he decided to have a family with Katie, and he looks forward to repairing their relationship one day,” the source said. Tom and Katie have never spoken publicly about his estranged relationship with Suri. And it’s unclear when the actor and his now teenage daughter last saw one another. Suri resides with her mother in New York City, where she attends school.

While Tom and Suri’s relationship has remained strained, she has continued to have a positive connection with her mother. Suri and Katie are often seen together on the streets of New York City. In 2021, a 15-year-old Suri started venturing out into the Big Apple on her own.