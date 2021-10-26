His Katy Perry Birthday Message Is So Sweet — Photo – Hollywood Life

Orlando Bloom penned the sweetest birthday message for Katy Perry in honor of her 37th birthday. The actor gushed that he loved her and said he will ‘celebrate’ her every single day.

Katy Perry turned 37 on October 25 and celebrated with her longtime love Orlando Bloom. Orlando, 44, posted a precious photo of himself and Katy on her birthday. “We do life we do love and it’s fun. I’ll celebrate you today and everyday. I love you,” he captioned the Instagram photo.

Orlando was sweetly looking at Katy with love in his eyes as she looked down at her birthday plate. The “Harleys in Hawaii” singer had on a birthday headband and prepared to blow out her birthday candle.

Orlando and Katy welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, now 1, in August 2020. The Pirates of the Caribbean star revealed that he was working on decorating his daughter’s room with a behind-the-scenes look on Instagram. Orlando could be seen painting daisies on his daughter’s wall.

When it comes to more children in the future, Katy hinted at the possibility in a June 2021 interview. “The way that he showed up for him [Orlando’s son, Flynn] and continues to show up for him, and the efforts that he makes and the distance he goes, I think that’s one of the reasons I made that conscious decision,” Katy told L’Officiel. “I was like, ‘Here’s the father of my future children.’ I could see his kindness, empathy, care, and tenderness. I courted that. I was like, ‘Okay, this is different.’ And this is his first girl, so it’s a totally different feeling for him. I’m really, really grateful to have him. And he really shows up in a huge emotional way, which is unique for me.”

Katy and Orlando have been all over Hollywood the past few weeks. When Katy was honored at Variety‘s Power of Women event in Beverly Hills on September 30, she encountered a bit of an issue before her performance. She asked Orlando to undo her corset while onstage. He quickly rushed up to help his lady. Katy gushed that Orlando was “my hero.”

The couple was also among the select A-listers to attend the opening gala for The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures just days before on September 25. Katy sizzled in a black latex dress, while Orlando looked dapper in a velvet suit.