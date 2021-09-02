Hillrom Jumps as Baxter Buys Medical Equipment Maker for $12.4 Billion By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Hillrom stock (NYSE:) traded 4.4% higher and Baxter (NYSE:) 0.5% up in Thursday’s premarket as the two companies agreed to combine, creating a group with an enterprise value of $12.4 billion.

As per the terms, Baxter will pay $156 for each share of Hillrom, a 7.5% premium to the stock’s closing on Wednesday. That assigns the company an equity value of $10.5 billion.

Hillrom is a maker of hospital beds and patient-monitoring devices. Baxter is a medical-technology company focusing on critical care, nutrition and surgical products.

Baxter expects the combination to result in around $250 million of savings in costs. It said the deal is EPS accretive and that it will finance it through a combination of cash and debt.

The transaction is expected to close by early 2022.

In the interim, Baxter issued long-term financial guidance that ignores any impact from the proposed acquisition.

Baxter expects sales to grow 4%-5%, compounded annually from 2021 to 2024.