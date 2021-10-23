Hilbert Group forms COIN360 JV with Cointelegraph and Chiron Partners By Cointelegraph

Sweden-based Hilbert Group AB, United States-based Cointelegraph and Asia-based investment group Chiron Partners will join forces to launch a new business of COIN360. Under this joint leadership, COIN360 will expand its product suite to become a full-service market data provider covering the full spectrum of digital assets — including decentralized finance (DeFi), nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and security token offerings — for both institutional and retail traders.
Under the new arrangement, COIN360, the crypto market data provider with 4 million monthly visits known for its iconic heatmap, will become a joint venture of the three parties.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.