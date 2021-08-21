Hilary Duff Tests Positive For COVID Delta After Vaccine

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
“Happy to be vaxxed,” she announced on her Instagram story.
The actor said in an Instagram story yesterday that she tested positive for the virus. “That Delta…she’s a little bitch.”
She wrote that her symptoms included a “bad headache, no taste or smell, sinus pressure, and brain fog.” However, she added that she’s “happy to be vaxxed.”
Hilary is helming Hulu‘s How I Met Your Father, which is a spin-off to the popular mid-aughts sitcom How I Met Your Mother, as a producer and star.
The series just began production, with Hilary sharing the first behind-the-scenes cast photo three days ago. There’s currently no news on how Hilary’s diagnosis will impact the series’ timeline.
Vaccine breakthrough cases are expected, though they only occur in a small percentage of vaccinated people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Additionally, vaccines are “a critical tool to bring the pandemic under control” and effective in preventing most severe illness and hospitalizations.
The Delta strain is currently the leading variant in the U.S. and daily cases are now at higher levels than in any previous surge except for last winter. The CDC recommends universal indoor masking in schools and in areas of “substantial or high transmission,” regardless of vaccination status.
