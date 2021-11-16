Hilary Duff Recreates Viral 2007 Dance Moves

“So I can stop receiving texts about this.”

Videos of TikTok users dancing to Hilary Duff’s mid-aughts talk show choreography have been swarming our feeds for weeks, if not longer. She’s seen them too, and finally participated in the viral trend herself on social media yesterday.

If you’re not sure which trend we’re referring to here, take a look at the clip below. In October, TikToker Devin Santiago unearthed some 2007 footage of Hilary performing a synchronized routine to promote her song “With Love” on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Today.

Let’s just say the moves are very, very 2007, and Devin took full advantage of the throwback energy while recreating them without a misstep.

Contemporary renderings of Hilary’s “With Love” choreography are all the rage online at the moment. And after countless others posted videos of their own, Hilary made one herself.


Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Baby2Baby

It was glorious. The actor and musician shared her “With Love” dance rendition on TikTok as well as Instagram, and captioned the latter post, “So I can stop receiving text about this….also….. I tik toked….and it was a 12% kinda day.”

Hilary’s friends and loved ones took to her post’s comments section to give the recreation some well-deserved love. Everyone, from Jenna Dewan and Ashley Tisdale to Hilary’s husband, Matthew Koma, spoke out to commend her video.

It made Hulu’s “entire day,” and personally, I can relate to that.

