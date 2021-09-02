Hilary Duff And Matthew Koma Flirt About A Fourth Baby

And the cutest celebrity couple award goes to…
Once in a generation a celebrity couple comes along to treat us to an epic romance, and if we’re lucky, some adorable online content.
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are that couple. This time, the duo has my attention for their latest Instagram banter.
Matthew took to the ‘gram on Wednesday to praise his lady with a sweet tribute in honor of her new job on How I Met Your Father.
“One of my favorite pictures of wifey somewhere between supremely fulfilled, exhausted , and why the fuck are you taking my photo,” he captioned a picture of her with their daughter Mae.
He continued, “She started her new show this week and it’s so rad watching her kick into that mode. It’s easy to forget when she’s nailing it as a mama bear, wife, family psychologist and chicken lady, that she was first an absolute ace at what she was born to do. A really fucking cool magic trick. This show is gonna be epic. Also, to keep her grounded – her subway order below.”
Hilary had the perfect response to his teasing, and revealed this post might be the reason for another baby.
“Oh you’re gunna get it,” she wrote. “This is bound to get him baby number 4 and subway night 3 tonight.”
The two are already parents to daughter’s Banks, Mae, and son Luca Comrie, who Hilary shares with ex-husband Mike Comry.
Honestly, what the world could use right now is another celebrity baby, so here’s to hoping she makes good on her promise!
