Hilarious Bretman Rock Tweets

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

“If I’m gonna be a mess, I’mma be a hot one.”

If you know Bretman Rock, then you may know him for his sickening makeup looks, rock-hard abs, and fabulous outfits:

HOWEVER, Bretman is more than just a pretty face — he’s also fucking hilarious and loves memeing himself and his niece, Cleo.

So, here’s a collection of Bretman’s funniest tweets:

9.

This tweet showing off his exclusive invite:

Lmfao so a couple weeks ago my Manager said I was going to be attending the Super Bowl this year… I got real excited ….but this is what she meant 😂😂😂


Twitter: @bretmanrock

14.

This tweet about online classes:

Bitch if I had zoom classes I would literally serve looks… I would have full on set up lighting, full face duhh and my camera would be on the whole time… y’all gone see me today bitch


Twitter: @bretmanrock

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR