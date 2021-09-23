Hilarie Burton Shares Photo Of Willie Garson Tattoo

Bradly Lamb
“I needed him to know how I felt.”


Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for AMC, James Devaney / GC Images

Burton, who starred alongside Garson in the 2009 movie White Collar, showed off a tattoo that she got in honor of him on Instagram.

In cursive letters, her tattoo read, “calm down,” and that’s one of Garson’s most popular phrases.

She also shared a few pictures of the late actor who died earlier this week at the age of 57.


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

The caption read, “Willie was a romantic friend. Deeply thoughtful. Intentional with his effort and attention and devotion.”

“Social media is ablaze right now with evidence of that … each person in his life felt special. Spoiled, even. Willie most definitely spoiled me.”


Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

Burton also noted that her phone “hasn’t stopped” ringing with news of his death. “Friends. Coworkers. Total strangers. The world knows that @willie.garson has been a pivotal player in my life,” she said.


Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

Garson will deeply be missed.


Michael Tran Archive / FilmMagic / Getty Images

