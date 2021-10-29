Higher inflation primary risk to portfolios as funds trim bond holdings

Article content BENGALURU — Global funds flagged higher inflation as the top risk to their portfolios over the coming three months, cutting recommended bond holdings to the lowest in nearly three years and raising exposure to equities, a Reuters poll found. Those views are supported by existing emergency monetary stimulus that big central banks like the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank have yet to start unwinding. The Oct. 15-28 Reuters poll of 35 fund managers and chief investment officers in the United States, Europe and Japan increased their recommended equity allocations to an average of 50.3% of their model global portfolio, the highest since late 2017, from 49.8% in September.

U.S. stock indices marched to record highs on Thursday, unfazed by a slower than expected pace of economic growth last quarter. Most policymakers say the surge in inflation will not persist and supply chain disruptions and energy price rises driving it will subside. But some asset managers, like many traders, are concerned that might not be the case. "Markets are moving in quicksand and the permanent inflation narrative is getting a boost," said Matteo Germano, global head of multi-asset at Amundi. "Equities is the place to remain given the low yields from bonds, but in an already-stretched valuation environment, any rise in inflation from current high levels should result in a reassessment." Asked about the primary risk to their portfolio allocations over the next three months, respondents were almost evenly split between higher inflation, lower economic growth, earlier than expected central bank moves and the potential spread of new coronavirus variants.