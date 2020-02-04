High EU diplomat warns against Trump's peace plan in the Middle East | News

The European Union has rejected parts of the proposed American plan for the Middle East, saying it broke with "internationally agreed parameters,quot;, and any Israeli annexation of Palestinian land would be subject to challenge.

President Donald Trump's plan, announced last week, was well received by Israel and rejected by the Palestinians.

He would give Israel most of what he has sought during decades of conflict, including almost all of the Palestinian land on which he has built settlements.

The EU, which often takes time to respond to international events due to the need for unanimity among its 27 members, had said last week that it needed to study Trump's plan before giving his verdict.

He made his findings public on Tuesday in a statement by the EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell.

"To build a just and lasting peace, unresolved end-state problems must be decided through direct negotiations between both parties," Borrell said, noting that the problems of the borders of a Palestinian state and the final state of Jerusalem were between those who were still in dispute. .

"The US initiative, presented on January 28, departs from these internationally agreed parameters," said Borrell.

Israel's steps to annex Palestinian territory, "if implemented, could not happen without response," Borrell said.

EU policy in the Middle East tends to be cautious, as the bloc includes members with varying degrees of sympathy towards the Palestinians and Israel.

Some members of the EU have already recognized a Palestinian state, although the bloc as a whole says that this is a matter to be resolved in the peace talks.

The EU condemned Trump's decision in 2017 to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, saying that Washington had compromised its position as a mediator for peace.

EU governments reject Israeli settlements on land that Israel has occupied since a 1967 war, including the West Bank, East of Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, and Borrell reiterated that position.

Germany, the most powerful player in the EU, previously called for a balanced approach.

"Only a two-state negotiated solution, acceptable to both sides, can lead to lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians," said German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

The United Kingdom, which left the EU on Friday and had a special relationship with Washington for a long time, gave the warmest reaction.

"This is clearly a serious proposal, which reflects a lot of time and effort," British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.

On Monday, the 57-member Islamic Cooperation Organization (ICO) rejected Trump's plan, as he called it in all member countries "do not commit to this plan or cooperate with the administration of the United States to implement it in any way,quot;.

Palestinian leaders have He denounced the plan as "a new Balfour Declaration,quot; that strongly favored Israel and denied them a viable independent state.