High Arctic to Announce 2021 Third Quarter Results

Article content NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX: HWO) “High Arctic” or the “Corporation” intends to release its 2021 third quarter results on Friday, November 12, 2021 before markets open and has scheduled a conference call to begin at 2:00 pm MT (4:00 pm ET) on Friday, November 12, 2021.

Article content The conference call dial in numbers are 1-800-952-5114 or 416-641-6104 and the participant passcode is 1877105#. Participants joining from outside North America can find International dial-in numbers at: https://www.confsolutions.ca/ILT?oss=7P1R8009525114 . An archived recording of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call ends by dialing 1-800-408-3053 and will remain available until December 13, 2021. An audio recording of the conference call will also be available within 24 hours on High Arctic’s website. The Corporation’s Third Quarter Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis will be posted to High Arctic’s website and SEDAR after the results are released.