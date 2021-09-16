hi Introduces Earnings on Crypto Assets Up to 40% APY on Offer By DailyCoin

hi Introduces Earnings on Crypto Assets Up to 40% APY on Offer



Not-for-profit financial services platform, hi will introduce its Earnings product to all members allowing them to passively earn on any crypto asset, this Thursday. Earnings will offer hi members up to 40% APY plus yield options on several cryptocurrencies including , , and stablecoins such as USDT.

Once launched, members of hi can start to stake their tokens start earning on their crypto assets. The feature comes with no hidden fees and a host of tokens available to stake including BTC, ETH, LTC, DOGE, BNB, USDC, USDT, and more.

Earnings products are growing rapidly across the wider crypto market giving HODLers an opportunity to earn yield without necessarily selling off their assets. By putting their idle assets to work, hi members will receive up to 40% APY on their crypto including stablecoins – one of the top interest-earning crypto accounts.

“With our focus on delivering membership value, the launch of Earnings underlines our commitment and marks another milestone. In a zero interest rate environment, the ability to earn a reliable return on crypto is something that everyday consumers are just now becoming aware of,”

said Sean Rach, co-founder of hi.

“We have focused on developing an easy to understand user experience that offers several duration and payout options in multiple currencies.”

The platform offers members depositing timelines of 7, 30, 90,180, and 365 days, with the yeild set accordingly. This allows members to boost their earnings with the utmost flexibility in the timeframe they require. The interest is paid in hi Dollars (HI) into the member’s ‘Flexible’ with the member selecting their preferred payout time limit – either daily or at the end of the term.

hi members who wish to try Earnings simply transfer their assets from ‘Flexible’ to ‘Earnings’ and select the desired duration/payout for a clearly stated APY. Those who are not yet members can sign up on the web app version of the hi app (web.hi.com), deposit their assets and start earning in just a few clicks.

