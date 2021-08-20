He’s Stepping Down – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Mike Richards is no longer the permanent host of ‘Jeopardy!’ A little over a week after he was announced as the new host, Mike revealed he was stepping down as Alex Trebek’s replacement in an internal memo.

The Jeopardy! team is on the search for a permanent host — again. Mike Richards announced he was stepping down as the host of the beloved syndicated game show on August 20, after intense backlash and the resurfacing of past controversies. His internal memo was obtained by The Hollywood Reporter and reads:

“Dear Team,

It pains me that these past incidents and comments have cast such a shadow on Jeopardy! as we look to start a new chapter.

As I mentioned last week, I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by the opportunity to expand my role. However, over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show. As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately. As a result, we will be canceling production today.

SPT will now resume the search for a permanent syndicated host. In the meantime, we will be bringing back guest hosts to continue production for the new season, details of which will be announced next week.

I want to apologize to each of you for the unwanted negative attention that has come to Jeopardy! over the last few weeks and for the confusion and delays this is now causing. I know I have a lot of work to do to regain your trust and confidence.”

Sony also released the following statement following Mike’s decision to step down from the hosting gig: “We support Mike’s decision to step down as host. We were surprised this week to learn of Mike’s 2013/2014 podcast and the offensive language he used in the past. We have spoken with him about our concerns and our expectations moving forward. Mike has been with us for the last two years and has led the Jeopardy! team through the most challenging time the show has ever experienced. It is our hope that as EP he will continue to do so with professionalism and respect.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Sony for comment.

The shocking move comes days after The Ringer published a report that included controversial comments made by Mike on The Randumb Show podcast in 2013 and 2014. In one episode, he called his co-host and former assistant Beth Triffon a “booth ho” and “booth slut.” In a 2014 episode, Mike said one-piece swimsuits made women look “really frumpy and overweight.” After these comments surfaced, the podcast was taken down.

This story is developing.