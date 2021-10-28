Hertz says it could provide 150,000 Teslas to Uber, up from an initial 50,000 By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of car rental company Hertz is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BERKELEY, California (Reuters) – Rental car company Hertz (PK:) said it could provide 150,000 Tesla (NASDAQ:) vehicles to Uber (NYSE:) during the next three years, up from an initial fleet of 50,000, if the partnership is successful.

“Hertz will kick off the program by providing up to 50,000 vehicles by 2023 exclusively to Uber drivers. If successful, the program could expand to 150,000 Teslas during the next three years,” Hertz said in a statement to Reuters.

“These ambitions could be affected by factors outside of its control, such as semiconductor chip shortages or other constraints,” Hertz added.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR