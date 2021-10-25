Hertz orders 100,000 Tesla cars

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The desk of car rental company Hertz is seen at Nice International airport during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Nice, France, May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

(Reuters) – Car rental firm Hertz has ordered 100,000 Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc cars, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

This marks the single-largest purchase ever for electric vehicles and represents about $4.2 billion of revenue for Tesla, according to the report.

Hertz and Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Hertz filed for bankruptcy protection in May last year after travel demand sank during the height of the pandemic and talks with creditors failed to provide relief.

In May, Hertz said a group of investors including Knighthead Capital Management, Certares Opportunities and Apollo Capital Management would fund the company’s exit from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

