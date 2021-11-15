Heritage Cannabis Signs Commercial Agreement With Canopy Growth Corp. and Completes First Shipment of Bulk Live Resin

TORONTO — Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce it has signed a commercial agreement with Canopy Growth Corp. (“Canopy”) for the supply of bulk concentrates, including live resin. The Company recently provided the first shipment of live resin to Canopy, with future purchase orders and shipments to follow.

Canopy, a Canadian leader when it comes to revenue and market share in the cannabis space, has engaged Heritage for bulk concentrate supply. Canopy chose Heritage based on its product quality, consistency, industry proven technology and innovation, and the ability to execute on pace with Canopy’s growth. The Heritage platform and second-to-none execution provides speed-to-market that Canopy can leverage to continue their positive momentum.

“I am honoured that Heritage is being recognized by Canopy and was selected as the pre-eminent commercial partner to supply their bulk concentrates,” said David Schwede, CEO of Heritage. “We are excited to launch this relationship as it demonstrates our depth and breadth of experience in cannabis extraction and provides a high gross margin revenue stream to our well-established platform – one that we will continue to grow through a number of additional commercial relationships we are pursuing.”

About Heritage

Heritage Cannabis is a leading cannabis company offering innovative products to both the medical and recreational legal cannabis markets in Canada and the U.S., operating under two licensed manufacturing facilities in Canada. The company has an extensive portfolio of high-quality cannabis products under the brands Purefarma, Pura Vida, RAD, Premium 5, feelgood., CB4 suite of medical products in Canada, and ArthroCBD in the US.

