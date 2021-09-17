Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. Grant of Options

TORONTO — Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), today announced it has granted a total of 13,875,000 incentive stock options under the Company’s Stock Option Plan to directors, officers, and employees and/or consultants. The options are exercisable at $0.10 per share and will expire September 17, 2026. The Options are subject to vesting provisions such that 1/3 of the Options vest on the date of grant, 1/3 of the Options vest twelve months (12) months from the date of grant, 1/3 of the Options vest twenty-four (24) months from the date of grant.

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

Heritage is a leading cannabis company offering innovative products to both the medical and recreational legal cannabis markets in Canada and the U.S., operating under two licensed manufacturing facilities in Canada. The company has an extensive portfolio of high-quality cannabis products under the brands Purefarma, Pura Vida, RAD, Premium 5, feelgood., CB4 and ArthroCBD.

