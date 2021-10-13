Heritage Cannabis Announces Additional Funds and Improved Terms to $7.0 Million Senior Secured Term Loan Agreement with BJK Holdings Ltd.

TORONTO — Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), today announced that it has entered into an amended non-revolving loan agreement (the “ Amended Loan Agreement ”) with BJK Holdings Ltd. (“ BJK ”), improving the terms of its existing loan with BJK entered into on March 29, 2021, and further supporting its growing business.

Under the terms of the Amended Loan Agreement, the original loan amount of $7.0 million has been increased to $7.175 million, and its maturity date was extended from September 29, 2022 to February 1, 2023 (the “ Increased Initial Loan ”). In connection with this Increased Initial Loan, the Company paid a one-time extension fee of $175,000 to BJK on October 12, 2021 (the “ Closing Date ”).

Additionally, pursuant to the Amended Loan Agreement, BJK advanced $2.6 million to the Company on the Closing Date, at the Royal Bank of Canada prime lending rate plus 1.25%, adjusted automatically with each quoted or published change in rate, until the entire Loan is repaid on February 1, 2023 (the “ Additional Loan ”). This Additional Loan was advanced to help fund the Company’s capital asset acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

To further support the Company’s operations and growth, a revolving line of credit (the “ Line of Credit ”) has been established, up to a maximum of $5.0 million, with an interest rate of 18% per annum, calculated daily and payable monthly.

In total, through the Increased Initial Loan, the Additional Loan, and the Line of Credit (collectively, the “ Loan ”), the Company has access to a total of $14.775 million through its Amended Loan Agreement with BJK. Accordingly, on the Closing Date, the Company granted to BJK a promissory note in the principal amount of $14.775 million together with interest, to represent the amount to be repaid on or before February 1, 2023. If the Company repays the Loan in its entirety on or before October 1, 2022, BJK will repay the Extension Fee to the Company.

Furthermore, in connection with this Amended Loan Agreement, the Company has also granted BJK 10.0 million warrants at an exercise price of $0.25 per share for a period of 24 months.

“We are very pleased to have secured this additional capital at such an exciting time in the growth of the business,” stated David Schwede, CEO of Heritage. “The improved terms and access to additional funds from BJK are a testament to our strategy and offer flexibility and strength to our balance sheet as we solidify our position in the Canadian cannabis market and execute on our international strategy.”

“We have been very impressed with the Heritage team and the execution to this point,” stated David Thiessen of BJK. “We believe Heritage is moving towards becoming one of the leaders in the cannabis sector and we were pleased to work with them to extend additional capital against the same security package. We look forward to watching our capital unlock additional value for all stakeholders.”