Here's why the wives of the Jonas Brothers always appear in their music videos

We are all fools for a J-Sisters cameo.

During an interview on Wednesday with the UK radio show. Capital Breakfast with Kemp Romano, the Jonas brothers He explained why they loved that their wives star in the music videos "Sucker,quot; and "What A Man Gotta Do,quot;.

How Nick Jonas said host Roman Kemp, "There is good chemistry there." You do not say!

Speaking of his new single, he continued: "This was a beginning for the next chapter within this already new chapter. And like the last time with the video & # 39; Sucker & # 39 ;, it seemed right to have them involved. And They were kind enough to thank us for their presence. Everyone is very busy, so the fact that they could come to make the video meant a lot to us. "

Out of the palpable chemistry between Nick and Priyanka Chopra, Joe Jonas Y Sophie Turner Y Kevin Jonas Y Danielle Jonas In "What A Man Gotta Do," Nick added from the video, "When you see it, it seems like it should, as if it were a family. That's what it is all about."