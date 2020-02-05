Here's why the wives of the Jonas Brothers always appear in their music videos

Getty Images, Shutterstock
We are all fools for a J-Sisters cameo.
During an interview on Wednesday with the UK radio show. Capital Breakfast with Kemp Romano, the Jonas brothers He explained why they loved that their wives star in the music videos "Sucker,quot; and "What A Man Gotta Do,quot;.
How Nick Jonas said host Roman Kemp, "There is good chemistry there." You do not say!
Speaking of his new single, he continued: "This was a beginning for the next chapter within this already new chapter. And like the last time with the video & # 39; Sucker & # 39 ;, it seemed right to have them involved. And They were kind enough to thank us for their presence. Everyone is very busy, so the fact that they could come to make the video meant a lot to us. "
Out of the palpable chemistry between Nick and Priyanka Chopra, Joe Jonas Y Sophie Turner Y Kevin Jonas Y Danielle Jonas In "What A Man Gotta Do," Nick added from the video, "When you see it, it seems like it should, as if it were a family. That's what it is all about."
For his part, Joe said that he and his game of Thrones Love was worried about the dance in "What A Man Gotta Do,quot;. (They recreated the Hand Jive scene from Grease.)
"We had to dance much more than I think we felt comfortable," he shared. "So, we went to this rehearsal and I remember entering with the hope that there were no professional dancers in the room, because that makes us nervous. But fortunately, it was just us and we had fun with that. And she is a great actress , so I let her do what she wants. "
When asked if the actress gave her some advice for her scene, the DNCEalum joked: "Yes, she is like, & # 39; Don't embarrass me. You don't stink & # 39;".
So, can fans expect more J-Sisters appearances in future music videos? As Joe joked: "We will keep them open for us as a point."
Later in the interview, the brothers revealed that their new album is already finished and will arrive "sooner than they think."
They also confirmed that Ryan Tedder executive produced the entire album, just as he did in Happiness begins, and that there will be "one or two,quot; characteristics of other artists on the album. Unfortunately, they broke down the rumors that Nick's ex, Miley Cyrus, is one of those outstanding artists.
As Kevin clearly said, "That's not true."
Ok, ok, good.
