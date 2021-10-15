Here’s Why Cardi B Doesn’t Talk About Politics Anymore

“I want Black people to stop getting killed and no justice for it,” she told Joe Biden during a sit-down interview in August 2020. “I’m tired of it. I’m sick of it. I just want laws that are fair to Black citizens and that are fair for cops, too. If you kill somebody who doesn’t have a weapon on them, you go to jail. You know what? If I kill somebody, I’ve got to go to jail. You gotta go to jail, too. That’s what I want.”