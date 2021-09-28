Here’s why Bitcoin mining stocks have been outperforming BTC price in 2021 By Cointelegraph

(BTC) might have outperformed traditional financial markets regarding investment returns, but the cryptocurrency still fell behind Bitcoin-related companies.

The price of BTC climbed by about 290% year-over-year, wherein it surged from $10,695 to a little over $42,000. In comparison, shares of Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA), one of the largest North American crypto mining companies, rose by 1,641% in the same period.

MARA stock weekly price chart. Source: TradingView.com
The performance of spot Bitcoin versus crypto-focused stocks in a year. Source: Ecoinometrics