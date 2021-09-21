Here’s why Bitcoin might be safe from a global stock market crisis By Cointelegraph

One of the reasons behind Bitcoin’s (BTC) volatility, the substantial price oscillations that occur regularly, is the discrepancy of its use cases. Some pundits deem it “digital gold,” a truly scarce and perfect store of value. Others consider a technology project or a type of software with a corresponding network.
El Salvador’s adoption as legal tender will likely evidence the means of exchange functionality that the Lightning Network provides. The Layer-two scaling solution allows instant and insanely cheap transfers, although it requires regular on-chain transactions to enter or exit this parallel network.
