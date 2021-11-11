Here’s why Bitcoin losing $6K in hours was good for BTC price action By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
(BTC) traded just below $65,000 on Nov. 11 after an overnight correction canceled out previous snap gains.

1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD recovering after briefly dipping below $63,000 in fresh volatility.

Bitcoin futures open interest annotated chart. Source: Dylan LeClair/Twitter
1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView