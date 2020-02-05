Here's why Billy Ray Cyrus keeps his finger crossed for the prequel to & # 39; Hannah Montana & # 39;

Disney

The singer of & # 39; Old Town Road & # 39 ;, who starred with his daughter Miley Cyrus in the Disney series, says there are talks about the return of the television show for a backstory.

Up News Info –

Billy Ray Cyrus is crossing his fingers for a "Hannah Montana"Prequel, so you can grow your famous mullet.

The "Old Town Road" star appeared on Disney's hit show, with her daughter. Miley Cyrus, from 2006 to 2011, and he hopes that the rumors of a television return for the children's pop superstar are true, because he would love to repeat his characters, Robby Stewart and Robbie Ray.

%MINIFYHTML4678178d69b262af0cb40498ed020a5111% %MINIFYHTML4678178d69b262af0cb40498ed020a5112%

"They're talking about making a prequel … I would do it in an instant," Billy Ray tells Up News Info. "That means I have to retrieve my mullet."

And he adds: "I think there is a whole story that led Miley to become Hannah Montana."