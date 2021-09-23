Home Business Here’s why Avalanche, OriginTrail and Coti hardly budged as Bitcoin fell to...

Here’s why Avalanche, OriginTrail and Coti hardly budged as Bitcoin fell to $40K By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
Here’s why Avalanche, OriginTrail and Coti hardly budged as Bitcoin fell to $40K

Admittedly, the last few days have not been not the most pleasant time for crypto traders as the price of (BTC) price fell short of breaking the $50,000 threshold, then slid to the low-$40,000 range and pulled the majority of altcoins down with it.

Despite this sharp downturn, a handful of tokens seemed to do much better than the rest of the market by posting weekly gains in their BTC and U.S. dollar-denominated pairs.

AVAX price vs. VORTECS™ Score. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
TRAC price vs. VORTECS™ Score. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
COTI price vs. VORTECS™ Score. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro