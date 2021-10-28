Here’s why analysts say Bitcoin ETFs may ‘completely change the structure of the market’ By Cointelegraph

Generally, most analysts still retain a bullish macro view of Bitcoin’s price trajectory, to the extent that PlanB, Willy Woo and others claim that the second-half of the bull market was certified by the price hitting $67,000 last week.

After reaching new all-time highs it’s customary for (BTC) price see a bit of cooling off in the form of profit taking, consolidation and uncertainty from traders who are cautious about opening new positions at record highs. This appears to be exactly what is occuring this week as Bitcoin price struggles to hold the $60,000 level as support.

