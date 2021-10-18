Here’s why analysts are saying ‘No FOMO’ ahead of Bitcoin’s ETF launch By Cointelegraph

The day the crypto traders have long-awaited is almost here. At the opening bell on Oct. 19, a ProShares futures-based BTC ETF is scheduled to launch and analysts are predicting that additional ETFs will rollout over the coming week.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that an early morning attempt by bears to drop the price back below $60,000 was well defended by traders and at the time of writing their is a tug-o-war at the $61,000 to $62,000 zone.

BTC/USDT 1-day chart. Source: TradingView
1-day chart. Source: Twitter (NYSE:)