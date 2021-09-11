Here’s why Algorand’s price just rallied to a new multi-year high By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Real-world adoption is what really matters when it comes to being a successful blockchain project and one project that benefited from a recent uptick in adoption is Algorand (ALGO), a pure proof-of-stake protocol aiming to become the go-to base layer for the global financial industry.

ALGO/USDT 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that since bottoming out at $0.67 on July 20, the price of ALGO has rocketed 268% to a daily high at $2.47 on Sept. 9 as its 24-hour trading volume surged to a record-high $4.83 billion.

VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. ALGO price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro