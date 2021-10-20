Here’s Where You’ve Seen The “Dune” Cast Before

Get your watchlist ready.

From Zendaya to Timothée Chalamet, sci-fi fans are in for a treat once the reimagined movie hits theaters and HBO Max on October 22.

We’ve rounded up everything you should watch if you can’t stop raving about the Dune cast. Check out the guide below:


© Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s where you’ve seen him before: Little Women, The King, A Rainy Day in New York, Beautiful Boy, Lady Bird, Hot Summer Nights, Call Me by Your Name, Homeland, and Royal Pains.

Zendaya plays Chani Kynes


© Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s where you’ve seen her before: The Spider-Man franchise, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria, The OA, K.C. Undercover, The Greatest Showman and Shake It Up.


© Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s where you’ve seen him before: The Star Wars franchise, The Addams Family animated franchise, Scenes from a Marriage, Life Itself, Annihilation, Show Me a Hero, and Ex Machina.


© Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s where you’ve seen him before: See, Sweet Girl, Aquaman, Justice League, Frontier, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, The Red Road, Game of Thrones, Conan the Barbarian, The Game, Stargate: Atlantis, North Shore, and Baywatch.


© Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s where you’ve seen him before: The Avengers franchise, What If…?, Deadpool 2, Hail, Caesar!, Everest, Sicario, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, Men in Black 3, True Grit, Jonah Hex, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, Milk, W., American Gangster, Planet Terror, and Grindhouse.


© Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s where you’ve seen her before: Reminiscence, Doctor Sleep, Men in Black: International, The Greatest Showman, the Mission: Impossible franchise, The Girl on the Train, The White Queen, Ocean Ave., and Nya tider.


© Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s where you’ve seen him before: The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, See, Army of the Dead, Avengers: Endgame, WWE Raw, WWE Smackdown!, and Blade Runner 2049.

Sharon Duncan-Brewster plays Dr. Liet Kynes


© Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s where you’ve seen her before: Intergalactic, Sex Education, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Rastamouse, The Mimic, Top Boy, EastEnders, and Bad Girls.


Chiabella James / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s where you’ve seen him before: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Mother!, Skyfall, Eat Pray Love, Biutiful, No Country for Old Men, and The Sea Inside.


© Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s where you’ve seen him before: Chernobyl, the Mamma Mia! franchise, the Avengers franchise, Cinderella, the Nymphomaniac franchise, theThor franchise, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Entourage, Angels & Demons, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, The Glass House, and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.


© Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s where you’ve seen him before: Chen Xi yuan, Savage, The Assassin, the Brotherhood of Blades franchise, The Grandmaster, the Red Cliff  franchise, and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

What are you most excited about in the Dune reboot? Let us know in the comments!

