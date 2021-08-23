Here’s what traders expect now that Bitcoin price rallied back to $50K By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Here’s what traders expect now that Bitcoin price rallied back to $50K

There was widespread celebration across the crypto ecosystem on Aug. 23 after the sight of (BTC) back above $50,000 triggered a resurgence of calls for the top cryptocurrency to reach $100,000 before the end of 2021. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that the early morning bullish momentum that lifted the price of BTC to an intraday high at $50,514 began to wane as the day progressed at currently the price trades slightly above $49,0. 1-day chart. Source: TradingView 1-day chart. Source: Twitter Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph