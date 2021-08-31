Here’s how Bitcoin options traders might prepare for a BTC ETF approval By Cointelegraph

Very few events can shake the cryptocurrency markets in a sustainable manner that really sends and altcoin prices into a sharp directional move. One example is when Xi Jinping, China’s President, called for the development of blockchain technology throughout the country in October 2019.

The unexpected news caused a 42% pump in Bitcoin (BTC), but the movement completely faded away as investors realized China was not altering its negative stance on cryptocurrencies. As a result, only a handful of tokens focused on China’s FinTech industry, blockchain tracing, and industry automation saw their prices consolidate at higher levels.

Profit / Loss estimate. Source: Deribit Position Builder