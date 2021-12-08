Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Here’s A Timeline Of Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker’s Adorable Relationship

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

They ain’t playing around.

Fashion model, reality TV star and socialite, Kendall Jenner’s love life has always been talk of the town. She is currently dating Devin Booker of the NBA team Phoenix Suns.


Elsa / Getty Images

Let’s take a look at the timeline of this under-the-radar couple.

Jenner and Booker were first seen in public in May 2018 on a double date when Jenner was dating NBA player Ben Simmons and Booker was dating Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s best friend at the time.


Christian Petersen / Getty Images, Marc Piasecki / Getty Images

There was a lull during which Booker broke up with Woods (before she was spotted snogging Tristan Thompson) and Simmons and Jenner kept dating on and off.

The next time the pair was spotted together was in April 2020 when they were seen on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona as the first wave of COVID-19 was raging.

In June 2020, it was reported that Jenner and Booker were “hooking up” but also that the relationship was “not serious”.


Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images, Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

An indirect confirmation came few weeks later when keen eyed fans noticed that the same scenery appeared in an Instagram post by Jenner and Booker, posted few days apart.

If you look closely, it’s the same rock formation in both:

On October 29, 2020, Kendall and Devin both violated social-distancing guidelines to attend Kim Kardashian’s much poo-poohed over the top 40th birthday extravaganza on a private island.

Then in November 2020, Kendall shared a photo on her Instagram from her Barb Wire themed birthday bash where she held Booker quite close to her.

In January 2021, Booker shared a photo of Kendall sunbathing via Instagram Stories. Here’s the bikini pic that he shared with the caption, “Whew”.

On February 14, 2021 the couple went “official” on Instagram via their stories as they shared cute and intimate pics of each other.

They went fully public after that, with Kendall attending a Phoenix Suns game soon after to support her love.

They wanted to take a group picture at the Suns game and Kendall Jenner was there for the assist 📱 🏀

(via @bobbymurphy2000, @velasconoah_, @harrison_pv7, @GeorgeBoyle28)


Twitter: @SportsCenter

In March 2021, it was reported by ET that the couple was getting more serious about their relationship, and Us Weekly reported that the Kardashians like Booker a lot.


Bob Levey / Getty Images, Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

In June 2021, Jenner celebrated her one-year anniversary with the NBA star by sharing a few intimate photos via her Instagram Story, captioned “365.”


Gotham / GC Images, Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

In July 2021, Kendall was seen many times at the games of her boyfriend including the match on July 17, 2021 against Milwaukee Bucks which Devin’s team lost.


Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

In August 2021, the pair was seen kissing and cuddling in Italy where they were vacationing. Soon after Devin took Kendall to meet his grandmother.

And in October 2021, they shared a victory kiss after Booker’s team defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on 10/24.


Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

As of now, the couple are very much in love and keep Instagram lively with their romance.

