As previously predicted by experts, Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane. Millions of people are living on the Gulf Coast with storm damages leading to including loss of power, flooding and lack of shelter and basic resources.

Now, CNN reports that power outages, are expected to last weeks amid rising temperatures. More than one million people in Louisiana are without electricity as well as more than 45,000 in Mississippi and 5,000 in Alabama.

“Many of the life supporting infrastructure elements are not operating right now,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “Please don’t come home before they tell you that it’s time.”

Here’s a brief look at some of the damages sustained to structures and homes in cities along the Gulf Coast. Let’s continue to uplift everyone affected by this hurricane in prayer and light!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Here’s A Look At Damages Caused By Hurricane Ida On The Gulf Coast appeared first on The Shade Room.