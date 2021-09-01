Here’s A Look At Damages Caused By Hurricane Ida On The Gulf Coast

As previously predicted by experts, Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane. Millions of people are living on the Gulf Coast with storm damages leading to including loss of power, flooding and lack of shelter and basic resources.

LAFITTE LA – AUGUST 30 Homes and streets are overwhelmed by water on August 30, 2021 in Lafitte, Louisiana. The small town south of New Orleans was hammered by the tidal surge pushed forth by Hurricane Ida. (Photo by Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Now, CNN  reports that power outages, are expected to last weeks amid rising temperatures. More than one million people in Louisiana are without electricity as well as more than 45,000 in Mississippi and 5,000 in Alabama.

“Many of the life supporting infrastructure elements are not operating right now,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “Please don’t come home before they tell you that it’s time.”

KILN, MS – AUGUST 30: A couple uses a paddle boat to transport their dogs through a flooded neighborhood August 30, 2021 in Kiln, Mississippi. Tropical Storm Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane yesterday in Louisiana and brought flooding and wind damage along the Gulf Coast. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Here’s a brief look at some of the damages sustained to structures and homes in cities along the Gulf Coast. Let’s continue to uplift everyone affected by this hurricane in prayer and light!

LAPLACE LA – AUGUST 30 Chelsea Jenkins, left, salvages whatever she can from the Be Love hair salon, owned by Jenkins mother, which was destroyed by Hurricane Ida on August 30, 2021 in LaPlace, Louisiana. Idas eastern wall went right over LaPlace inflicting heavy damage on the area. (Photo by Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Damage in the city of Pointe-Aux-Chenes, near montegut, Louisiana on August 30, 2021 after Hurricane Ida made landfall. – The death toll from Hurricane Ida was expected to climb “considerably,” Louisiana’s governor warned Monday, as rescuers combed through the “catastrophic” damage wreaked as it tore through the southern United States as a Category 4 storm. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images)

 

