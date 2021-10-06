Here Are Some Stock Winners and Losers in India’s Power Crunch

Article content (Bloomberg) — A shortage of coal, the fuel used to generate about 70% of India’s electricity, is likely to have repercussions far and wide for the nation’s red-hot stock market, prompting traders to pick the winners and losers from the crunch. Coinciding with the global spike in energy prices, India’s coal crisis is escalating when high crude oil prices are already threatening to stoke inflation in the energy-hungry nation. Power shortages are emerging just as demand looks set to surge amid a festival season starting later this month.

Article content Here are some of the stocks and sectors to watch: Coal India and Other Miners As the power crunch starts to undermine India’s economic recovery, state-run Coal India Ltd. — the world’s top producer of the fuel — and a few other steel, aluminum and cement producers that have mines allotted for their own consumption, could emerge as winners. The government on Tuesday allowed such captive miners of coal and lignite to sell 50% of their annual output, pushing more supplies in the market to ease shortages. Steel Authority of India Ltd., Hindalco Industries and Adani Power Ltd. are some of major captive miners. Power Tussle State-run coal-fired power producers such as NTPC Ltd. may come under pressure amid the shortage if they are not allowed to hike prices, while private companies such as Tata Power Ltd. and Adani Power could emerge as relative winners.