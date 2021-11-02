Henry Schein Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Henry Schein Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – Henry Schein (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Henry Schein announced earnings per share of $1.1 on revenue of $3.18B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.9399 on revenue of $2.94B.

Henry Schein shares are up 14% from the beginning of the year, still down 8.15% from its 52 week high of $83.45 set on May 10. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 21.01% from the start of the year.

Henry Schein follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

Henry Schein’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on October 19, who reported EPS of $2.6 on revenue of $23.34B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.35 on revenue of $23.64B.

Thermo Fisher Scientific had beat expectations on October 27 with third quarter EPS of $5.76 on revenue of $9.33B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.68 on revenue of $8.38B.

