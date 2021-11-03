Forer Oakland Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs is facing two felony charges after he was involved in a car crash that left one woman dead. Ruggs appeared before a judge on Wednesday morning wearing a neck brace to address the fatal crash.

Authorities have released Ruggs’ mugshot, and revealed he was traveling 156 MPH at the time of the crash and his blood alcohol level was .161–more than twice the legal limit. As we previously reported, Ruggs has since been released from the Raiders and has been changed with a DUI. Authorities also found a loaded gun in his vehicle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Ruggs was only able to slow his vehicle to 127 MPH at the time of impact, which resulted in both vehicles colliding and rolling over 500 feet. The woman’s Toyota RAV4 subsequently caught on fire, killing her and her dog.

The judge set Ruggs’ bail and $150,000 and banned him from consuming any alcohol r operating a vehicle. He has also been mandated to wear an electronic monitoring advice as part of the contains of his bail.

The story is still developing at this time, but we’ll keep you update, Roomies. Please keep those impacted by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers during this time.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom

The post Henry Ruggs Was Reportedly Traveling 156 MPH Leading To Crash That Killed 23-Year-Old Woman appeared first on The Shade Room.