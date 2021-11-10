HempFusion Wellness Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Host Conference Call on Monday, November 15, 2021

To participate in the call, please dial 877-545-0320. For international callers, please dial 973-528-0016. Use Entry Code: 664194.

DENVER — HempFusion Wellness Inc . (TSX:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“ HempFusion ” or the “ Company ”), a leading health and wellness company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, announced it will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 at 7:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on the morning of Monday, November 15, 2021, and hold its conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time, on the same day.

To join the webcast, please visit: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2710/43669

An archived audio webcast will be available for 90 days following the original broadcast.

ABOUT HEMPFUSION

One of a select few CBD companies who are today fully prepared to meet or exceed expected FDA guidance, HempFusion Wellness Inc. is a leading health and wellness company whose family of premium consumer brands include HempFusion ™, Sagely Naturals ™, Apothecanna ™, and Probulin Probiotics ™, one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States according to SPINs reported data.

Utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, the HempFusion family of brands’ product portfolio comprises 112 SKUs including USDA Organic Certified Tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug Listed Over-The-Counter (OTC) Topicals, probiotic supplements and skin care products, a Doctor/Practitioner line, a White Label division and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion Wellness has 43 products under development.

Available from an estimated 18,000 US retail locations across all 50 states, HempFusion Wellness products are also available in China, Mexico, Ireland, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, South Korea and Canada and may be purchased online from each brand’s website, The Probulin Store on Amazon.com, Alibaba’s Tmall.com, the world’s largest cross-border online marketplace, and a multitude of additional e-commerce sites.

For more information, visit www.hempfusion.com . Follow HempFusion on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

