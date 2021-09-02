Helped by TSMC and Foxconn, BioNTech vaccines finally reach Taiwan

Article content TAOYUAN — The first batch of BioNTech SE’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Taiwan on Thursday, helped by the involvement of two of the world’s most important tech firms after months of heated political and diplomatic wrangling. Taiwan has blamed China, which claims the island as its own territory, for nixing an original order from the German firm this year – charges Beijing has angrily denied. Taiwan’s government then allowed major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn – formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd – as well as its high-profile billionaire founder, Terry Gou, along with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd , to negotiate on its behalf for the doses.

Article content A $350 million deal for 10 million shots was inked in July, which will be donated to the government for distribution. A cargo flight from Luxembourg carrying the vaccines landed at Taiwan’s main international airport at Taoyuan, outside of Taipei, at 7 a.m. (2300 GMT), and was met on the tarmac by Health Minister Chen Shih-chung and Sophie Chang, the TSMC Charity Foundation’s chairwoman and Gou’s cousin. Chen spoke briefly to thank the companies, and a Taiwanese Buddhist group that has also ordered 5 million doses, for their efforts to get the vaccine. “They’ve worked very hard and overcome all the difficulties,” he said. Chen did not mention Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical , which has the right to sell the shots on BioNTech’s behalf in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan and whose unit signed the deal for the island’s doses.