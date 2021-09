Article content

Zooplus AG on Sunday said Hellman & Friedman has raised its takeover bid for the German pet supplies retailer by 70 euros to 460 euros per Zooplus share.

Zooplus said both the management board and supervisory board welcome the takeover offer, and intend to recommend shareholders accept it. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)