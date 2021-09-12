Hellman & Friedman raises bid for Germany’s Zooplus to $3.9 bln

Article content

Zooplus AG, one of Europe’s largest online pet supplies’ retailers, said on Sunday that Hellman & Friedman has raised its takeover offer for the group to 3.29 billion euros ($3.89 billion) from an initial offer of 3 billion euros.

The U.S. private equity firm pitched the new offer at 460 euros per Zooplus share, representing a premium of 5.9% to the German company’s closing price on Friday.

The move came after financial investor KKR this month expressed interest in acquiring Zooplus, becoming the third potential suitor since the takeover battle began in August.