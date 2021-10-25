Hellman & Friedman partners with EQT to raise Zooplus takeover offer

Article content

BERLIN — German online pet shop chain Zooplus said on Monday U.S. private equity company Hellman & Friedman has partnered with EQT Private Equity to sweeten its final voluntary tender offer for Zooplus to 480 euros ($558.62) per share.

The move follows a bidding war between Hellman & Friedman and EQT as the coronavirus pandemic has fueled the pet supply industry boom with more people buying cats and dogs during lockdowns.

Zooplus’ management and supervisory boards strongly recommend shareholders to accept the takeover offer before it expires on Nov. 3, the company said.