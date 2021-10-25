Hellman & Friedman partners with EQT to raise takeover offer for Zooplus

Article content

BERLIN — German online pet shop chain Zooplus said on Monday U.S. private equity company Hellman & Friedman has partnered with EQT Private Equity to sweeten its final voluntary tender offer for Zooplus to the price of 480 euros ($558.62) per share.

Zooplus’ management and supervisory boards strongly recommend shareholders to accept the takeover offer before it expires on Nov. 3, 2021, the company said.

Hellman & Friedman will pursue the offer, which is 10 euros higher than its previous bid, through its investment vehicle “Zorro Bidco” with no effect on the offer’s conditions and timeline, Zooplus said. ($1 = 0.8593 euros) (Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska Editing by Riham Alkousaa)