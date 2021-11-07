Helium Smashes $50 Trading Position, Gears to $100 By CoinQuora

Helium Smashes $50 Trading Position, Gears to $100



HNT rocks the crypto world with its $50 trading position.

Helium market cap reaches almost $5 billion.

Helium (HNT) blows the crypto world as it surges its price to over $50 per crypto. In detail, HNT records a growth rate of almost +40% in the past 24 hours. This aggressive movement of the crypto made the digital asset one of the most talked-about assets in the crypto market.

Source: CoinMarketCap

As seen in the graph above, we can see that the price of HNT successfully skyrocketed from $20 in October to over $50 in the month of November. This performance of the HNT creates a noise that can be heard all over the crypto world.

Furthermore, this uptrend position of the crypto can still go higher so that it might create a new ATH once again. But of course, this is most likely to happen if the bullish market continues to favor crypto and if the investors remain on the side of HNT.

At the time of writing, HNT trades a bullish price of $47.97 with a huge market cap of almost $5 billion. This huge market cap made HNT ranks as one of the top 50 cryptos in CoinMarketCap.

