Helium partners with Dish Network to expand its crypto-based distributed 5G platform By Cointelegraph

The ultimate goal of any cryptocurrency project is to achieve widespread adoption by offering a use case that offers real-world value that can be applied in every home across the globe.

Thanks to its user-run wireless network, Helium, a 5G Internet-of-Things-focused project, made a significant stride towards greater adoption as it revealed a new partnership with Dish Network (NASDAQ:) on Oct. 26.

Helium network hotspot statistics. Source: Helium
HNT/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. HNT price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro