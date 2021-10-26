Helium partners with Dish Network to expand its crypto-based distributed 5G platform By Cointelegraph

The ultimate goal of any cryptocurrency project is to achieve widespread adoption by offering a use case that offers real-world value that can be applied in every home across the globe.
Thanks to its user-run wireless network, Helium, a 5G Internet-of-Things-focused project, made a significant stride towards greater adoption as it revealed a new partnership with Dish Network (NASDAQ:) on Oct. 26.
