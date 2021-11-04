Helios Fairfax Appoints Kofi Adjepong-Boateng to Its Board of Directors

Article content

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (“Helios Fairfax”) (TSX: HFPC.U) announces that it has appointed Kofi Adjepong-Boateng as an independent director.

Kofi Adjepong-Boateng is a founding partner of Pembani Remgro Infrastructure Managers and Senior Operating Partner of Sanlam Africa Real Estate Advisor Proprietary Limited. Both these companies are based in South Africa and invest in African businesses. Before taking up these two positions, Kofi co-founded First Africa, a corporate advisory firm, with offices in Johannesburg, Nairobi and elsewhere around the world. The firm was subsequently purchased by Standard Chartered Bank.